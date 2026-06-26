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ICE on the Bayou: One Man's Odyssey

1 day 45 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 4:53 PM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA — A WBRZ investigation has found that Alexandria International Airport has become the top hub for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights in the country.

With the help of the group ICE Flight Monitor, WBRZ Investigative Unit reporter Stephen Stock closely tracked the journey of a Philadelphia-area immigrant who was held for 8 months as he was moved through Louisiana in the deportation system.

The journey cost taxpayers an estimated $205,836.

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