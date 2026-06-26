93°
Latest Weather Blog
ICE on the Bayou: One Man's Odyssey
ALEXANDRIA — A WBRZ investigation has found that Alexandria International Airport has become the top hub for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights in the country.
With the help of the group ICE Flight Monitor, WBRZ Investigative Unit reporter Stephen Stock closely tracked the journey of a Philadelphia-area immigrant who was held for 8 months as he was moved through Louisiana in the deportation system.
The journey cost taxpayers an estimated $205,836.
Trending News
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
US strikes Iran to respond to attack on ship that Trump says...
-
Companion Animal Alliance launches Food Truck Fridays as part of its Dog...
-
Coroner's office: 15-year-old found shot dead in middle of road in Southdowns...
-
BRFD: Working 18-wheeler fire in parking lot of Lowe's on Millerville Road
-
Mayor-President Edwards: Fifteen-year-old's body dumped in Baton Rouge landfill
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers
-
30 years after iconic home run, Warren Morris enters Louisiana Sports Hall...
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream