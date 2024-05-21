89°
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office phone system to be down Wednesday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office phones will be down from 6 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday for repairs. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office reminded residents that if there are any emergencies during that time, call 911. For non-emergencies, residents can call (225) 776-8868. 

