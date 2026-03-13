Iberville Parish Library hosts Gray Monkey Parade

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Library celebrated its Gray Monkey Parade on Friday in Plaquemine.

This is the 80th year the parade has taken place, with the Iberville Parish Library system hosting the parade for 41 years.

The theme for this year's parade was "Plant a Seed, Read," which will also be the theme for the library's 2026 Summer Reading program.

The event also featured children's activities following the parade, including a puppet show, interactive performances by princesses, a trackless train ride and a petting zoo.