69°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish Library hosts Gray Monkey Parade
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Library celebrated its Gray Monkey Parade on Friday in Plaquemine.
This is the 80th year the parade has taken place, with the Iberville Parish Library system hosting the parade for 41 years.
The theme for this year's parade was "Plant a Seed, Read," which will also be the theme for the library's 2026 Summer Reading program.
The event also featured children's activities following the parade, including a puppet show, interactive performances by princesses, a trackless train ride and a petting zoo.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crafted Nibbles BR is hosting a St. Patrick's Day block party along...
-
Louisiana State Police investigating shooting involving St. Helena Parish deputy; suspect in...
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: This year's Grand Marshal is...
-
Report: Livvy Dunne cast in 'Baywatch' reboot
-
Ahead of 41st Wearin of the Green parade, officials remind everyone to...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...