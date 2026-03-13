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Iberville Parish Library hosts Gray Monkey Parade

2 hours 19 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 10:39 AM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Library celebrated its Gray Monkey Parade on Friday in Plaquemine.

This is the 80th year the parade has taken place, with the Iberville Parish Library system hosting the parade for 41 years.

The theme for this year's parade was "Plant a Seed, Read," which will also be the theme for the library's 2026 Summer Reading program. 

The event also featured children's activities following the parade, including a puppet show, interactive performances by princesses, a trackless train ride and a petting zoo. 

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