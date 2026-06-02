Iberville deputy's widow sues sheriff's office alleging negligence before, during 2025 courthouse shooting

PLAQUEMINE — The widow of an Iberville Parish deputy who was killed in an October shooting at the parish courthouse is suing the sheriff's office, the sheriff and his son, who was himself injured in the shooting, alleging negligence in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Deputy Charles Riley was killed during an Oct. 6 2025, shooting at the parish courthouse. Riley and Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. were in the process of arresting 27-year-old Latrell Clark at the courthouse in Plaquemine.

Clark was being questioned at the courthouse in connection with an ongoing sex crimes investigation when he grabbed a gun, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that killed Riley and severely injured Stassi Jr. Clark was also killed.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by Carlye Bezet-Riley, the widow of Riley, seeks wrongful death damages, saying that Stassi Jr. violated law enforcement protocols by bringing a firearm into an interrogation room and allowing his girlfriend and their minor daughter to sit in on the interview.

The lawsuit also accuses him of providing false statements to investigators in the months following the shooting.

Bezet-Riley claims in the lawsuit that the sheriff's office did not properly train the sheriff's son and lacked procedures that could have prevented her husband's death.

The lawsuit says that, by bringing a firearm into the interrogation room with Clark, failing to secure it and allowing unnecessary distractions, Stassi Jr. violated standards and acted negligently. The lawsuit also accuses Stassi Jr. of relying on “an inexperienced, 5-week rookie” as his primary backup.

In a statement responding to the lawsuit, Sheriff Brett Stassi said that "nothing about those proceedings diminishes the gratitude that the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, my family, and I have for Deputy Riley. Deputy Riley made the ultimate sacrifice and his courage and selflessness on that day will never be forgotten."

"Deputy Riley made the ultimate sacrifice, and his courage and selflessness on that day will never be forgotten. We respect the right of his family to seek answers and to pursue the legal process. At the same time, we will continue to honor Deputy Riley's service, dedication, and sacrifice. Our appreciation for what Deputy Riley did that day remains unchanged and his memory will always be held with deep respect by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, my family, and myself," Stassi continued in the statement.