Iberville deputies warn of 'green dot card' bond scam

IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies are warning people about a scam circulating that aims to take advantage of inmates' families.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, scammers are calling the inmates' families, using IPSO employee names, and telling people to post bail using a green dot card. Deputies said bond cannot be posted using a green dot card and the sheriff's office does not reach out to family members to request they post bond.

The IPSO said that if you are contacted by one of these scammers, call the sheriff's office for accurate bond posting procedures.