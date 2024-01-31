56°
'I want all the smoke' - Arrest documents say woman walked into BR middle school, caused campus lockdown

Tuesday, January 30 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police plan to arrest and charge two adults who showed up at Park Forest Middle School to join a fray that initially just involved several girls.

An East Baton Rouge Parish School District spokesman said that several female students were involved in an altercation about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two parents went to campus and became involved in the fight, spokesman Perry Robinson said.

Arrest documents later said one of the women arrested, 42-year-old Christy Solomon, reportedly walked into the main office of the school and said she wanted "all the smoke behind her kid."

Law enforcement reportedly tried to separate Solomon's daughter from her and tell Solomon she was trespassing, but she allegedly pushed the deputy while her daughter pulled. The deputy then called for backup while Solomon and her daughter left the campus and began yelling loud enough that other staff became concerned and the campus was put on lockdown. 

Solomon reportedly left campus when additional law enforcement arrived.

Robinson said there were no injuries.

