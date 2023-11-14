I-55 fully opened and operational Monday, weeks after deadly pile-up amid 'super fog'

MANCHAC - The Department of Transportation and Development reopened I-55 after a deadly pile-up crash that left seven people dead.

I-55 in Manchac has been closed for weeks after the crash, with the southbound side reopening with only one lane until Monday and the northbound side being completely closed.

DOTD said the northbound side was set to reopen at noon on Monday, but the roadway was opened two hours early, shortly before 10 a.m..

Crews used heavy equipment to repair the roadway after the crash and in some portions of the road had to repave the concrete.