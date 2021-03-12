73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 reopens in Denham Springs after downed power lines cause brief closure

2 years 11 months 3 days ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 1:11 PM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DENHAM SPRINGS - I-12 was blocked off by downed power lines for the second time in less than a week, this time in Livingston Parish.

Police confirm westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down near the Juban exit sometime after 1 p.m. Monday due to downed lines in the roadway. The lanes were reopened around 1:20.

It's currently unclear what caused the lines to fall on the roadway.

This is the second time power lines have caused delays on the interstate since Friday, when a truck pulled lines down in Baton Rouge and shut down the roadway for hours

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days