I-10W reopened after truck loses load on bridge

Image: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Traffic officials shut down the westbound side of I-10 over the Mississippi River bridge after a truck loaded with steel construction materials lost its load.

DOTD shut the interstate down at the I-10 / I-110 split in order to divert traffic to US-190. The ramp from I-110 South to I-10 West and the Saint Ferdinand Street entrance ramp to I-10 West is also closed.

I-10 W Mississippi Bridge - issues caused by tractor trailer losing its load. State Police and DOTD working scene. pic.twitter.com/rBQWLp98Xl — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) January 29, 2016

DOTD said congestion from the spill had backed up from the bridge to the I-10 / I-12 merge as well as Laureal Street on I-110 South. They said drivers should use US 61 / Airline Highway to reach US 190 in order to avoid the congestion.

The interstate was reopened at 11:35 a.m.

