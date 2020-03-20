84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 West traffic diverted to US 190 due to overturned semi

2 hours 28 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 12:07 PM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - An overturned semi-trailer on I-10 began causing severe traffic delays in West Baton Rouge, Friday morning.

As of 12:08 p.m., the semi-trailer is still in the westbound lane, near Grand Point Highway (113), blocking the right lane. 

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 190 at LA 415.

The vehicle has been blocking the right lane since 6 a.m. 

It is unknown if the incident caused any injuries.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days