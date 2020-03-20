I-10 West traffic diverted to US 190 due to overturned semi

WEST BATON ROUGE - An overturned semi-trailer on I-10 began causing severe traffic delays in West Baton Rouge, Friday morning.

As of 12:08 p.m., the semi-trailer is still in the westbound lane, near Grand Point Highway (113), blocking the right lane.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 190 at LA 415.

The vehicle has been blocking the right lane since 6 a.m.

It is unknown if the incident caused any injuries.