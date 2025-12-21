67°
I-10 West sees delays due to incident on shoulder
BATON ROUGE - Congestion built on I-10 West at S. Acadian Thruway Monday morning due to a stalled vehicle and debris recovery operations on the shoulder.
LA DOTD announced all lanes were back open on I-10 West past the I-10/I-110 split at around 11:50 a.m. after crews removed debris from the right shoulder. Traffic was passing through just the left lane at that time.
DOTD said the queue related to the incident was backed up to College Drive by the time traffic officials announced the interstate was back open.
