I-10 West reopened after morning vehicle fire
BATON ROUGE - Crews have reopened I-10 West after a morning vehicle fire.
The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at Dalrymple Drive. No injuries were reported. Authorities temporarily closed the roadway, but reopened it just before 7 a.m.
UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 W at Dalrymple Drive after car fire. Delays remain to Essen on I-10 W and Drusilla on I-12.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 12, 2018
