I-10 West reopened after morning vehicle fire

Wednesday, December 12 2018
BATON ROUGE - Crews have reopened I-10 West after a morning vehicle fire. 

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at Dalrymple Drive. No injuries were reported. Authorities temporarily closed the roadway, but reopened it just before 7 a.m. 

