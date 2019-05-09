76°
I-10 East reopens at Bonnet Carre Spillway after fiery 18-wheeler crash

11 hours 42 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 08, 2019 1:23 PM May 08, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans for over eight hours on Wednesday.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. just past the I-10/I-55 split. Video from the scene showed a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.

State police announced Wednesday evening that the bridge sustained damage from the fire and had to be shut down for repairs. DOTD says the interstate reopened around 10 p.m.

There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.

