Latest Weather Blog
I-10 closed at Louisiana state line as Imelda floods parts of Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas - Interstate 10 is closed at the state line as Texas is pounded by "torrential flooding rainfall."
According to 12 News Now the feeder roads and side streets are also flooded. The Texas Department of Transportation says westbound lanes of I-10 are closed from exit 4 to the state line with Louisiana.
MAJOR TX CLOSURES:— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 19, 2019
• I-10 westbound from Exit 4 to the Louisiana/Texas State Line,
• LA 12 westbound from Starks to the Louisiana/Texas State Line, and
• US 190 westbound from Merryville to the Louisiana/Texas State Line.
Police in Beaumont are advising people not to drive on the roadways in the area.
Tropical Depression Imelda is continuing to drench Texas. The weather service has declared a "flash flood emergency" for several cities.
Dangerous flooding over parts of southeastern Texas. Turn Around Don't Drown! https://t.co/KiHHnhMM4r https://t.co/REA0Jm33hR— National Weather Service (@NWS) September 19, 2019
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told ABC News early Thursday morning that the flooding situation in Winnie is “horrible.” Hawthorne said the roads were impassible and the local hospital was being evacuated.
View this post on Instagram
High water in Winnie and it hasn’t stopped raining #abc13eyewitness #tvnews #tvnewsphotog #dejerolife
Officials say dump trucks and air boats were being used to rescue people from the rising water.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
-
Major flooding in parts of Texas due to Imelda
-
I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda
-
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Candidates ready for first Louisiana governor's race debate
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar