I-10 closed at Louisiana state line as Imelda floods parts of Texas

2 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 11:00 AM September 19, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BEAUMONT, Texas - Interstate 10 is closed at the state line as Texas is pounded by "torrential flooding rainfall."

According to 12 News Now the feeder roads and side streets are also flooded. The Texas Department of Transportation says westbound lanes of I-10 are closed from exit 4 to the state line with Louisiana.

Police in Beaumont are advising people not to drive on the roadways in the area.

Tropical Depression Imelda is continuing to drench Texas. The weather service has declared a "flash flood emergency" for several cities.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told ABC News early Thursday morning that the flooding situation in Winnie is “horrible.” Hawthorne said the roads were impassible and the local hospital was being evacuated.

High water in Winnie and it hasn’t stopped raining #abc13eyewitness #tvnews #tvnewsphotog #dejerolife

Officials say dump trucks and air boats were being used to rescue people from the rising water.

