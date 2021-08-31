Hurricane Ida leaves destructive path through Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- Throughout the neighborhoods of Ponchatoula, the damage left behind in Hurricane Ida's wake is obvious.

Residents there are just beginning to put things back together again. Hurricane Ida pounded many homes, snapped huge trees, toppled power lines, and left piles of twisted metal.

Crews are racing to get the power restored.

"It's very sad. Very hard," said resident Jeanie Cutrer.

Cutrer has called Ponchatoula home for more than 25 years. Sunday night, Ida's winds sent a tree crashing into the roof of her childhood home.

"My grandpa built it, my mama lived in it, and so did I. It's very sad," Cutrer said.

The destruction from Hurricane Ida can also be seen downtown. Business owners are trying to save what they can.

Chad Troxclair spent the Tuesday afternoon repairing the damages to his business.

"It was a lot more significant than what we anticipated," Troxclair said.

Troxclair says people are just beginning to put things back together again.

"We didn't expect as much devastation. It caught some people off guard with the jog that it made, and we ended up in the eyewall."

For the mess that Ida created, people are glad it was not as bad as many had feared. Officials say there were no deaths reported in town.