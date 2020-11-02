Hurricane Delta debris removal continues in EBR following temporary pause due to Zeta

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish officials say debris removal operations in response to damage caused by Hurricane Delta were temporarily halted due to Hurricane Zeta, but will now continue.

As of Sunday night, more than 12,000 cubic yards of storm debris have already been collected.

Debris removal crews are continuing to remove storm debris from areas and neighborhoods that include Sherwood Forest, Old Goodwood, Wedgewood, Brookstown, Oak Hills, Jefferson Terrace, Southdowns, Monticello, Hoo Shoo Too Road and Shenandoah.

In the coming week and into the following week, crews expect to move into additional areas impacted by Hurricane Delta, including Claycut Road, Riverbend, Glen Oaks, Highland Road corridor neighborhoods between Siegen Lane and Interstate 10, Centurion Place then onto neighborhoods along Millerville Road and Old Hammond Hwy., the Jefferson Hwy. corridor, Pollard Estates, N. Sherwood Forest Dr. near S. Choctaw Dr., Elliot Road, Antioch Road, White Oak Estates, Hickory Ridge and Parkview.

Residents in these areas have been instructed to continue gathering and moving their storm debris curbside for collection as quickly as possible, placing it away from above-ground utilities and organizing debris into piles.

Officials say residents do not need to contact the City-Parish once their debris is placed curbside as debris monitors are constantly assessing impacted areas for storm debris in need of collection.

Debris removal crews are now using smaller equipment to supplement standard debris removal trucks, helping to gather scattered piles of sticks and branches more efficiently into single larger piles for collection. These larger piles will typically be collected the same day they are assembled, but there may be times they are collected the following day.

Republic Services will continue with normal garbage collection services and operations for trash and materials not considered to be storm debris. This includes damaged fencing, which may not be covered by FEMA for emergency debris removal.