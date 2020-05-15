82°
Hundreds of contact tracers expected to begin calling Louisiana residents soon

Friday, May 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans can expect to get calls from workers hired by the state to locate and warn individuals who may have come in contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus.

Governor Edwards said Friday that nearly 300 contact tracers have completed training this week. They are expected to call people in the state who may have come in contact with any known coronavirus patient. 

The governor says tracers will be calling from the same number, 877-766-2130, to help residents make sure they're taking an authentic call. 

The state says contact tracers will not release the name of anyone who contracted the virus or anyone they call who came in contact with them.

