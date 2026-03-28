Hundreds gather for 'No Kings' protest in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people rallied in Downtown Baton Rouge, joining dozens of other protests in cities across America as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement.

They gathered at A.Z. Young Park, protesting they call the Trump administration's authoritarian policies. Organizer, Lisa King, said the goal is to call attention to what they call increasingly authoritarian and unilateral decision-making by the White House.

"We left England many years ago because there was a king. We have a president with checks and balances, and we're losing that," said King.

Bonnie Byland added that they want to see all three branches of government involved in governing.

"This is a country that belongs to all of us. Not just the millionaires and billionaires," said Byland.

For Gabriela DeJan, the location, just steps away from Louisiana's State Capitol and not far from the Governor's Mansion, was just as important as the message. Governor Jeff Landry has supported the Trump administration throughout his term.

"I think with the rhetoric Governor Landry has been pushing about bringing ICE to Louisiana, expanding detention centers, it's important that people are getting as close to him as possible and putting pressure on the Louisiana government," said DeJan.

This was the third time "No Kings Day" protests gathered in Baton Rouge. Organizers say each time crowds exceeded expectations. They vow not to stop the protests until change comes to Washington, D.C.

WBRZ reached out to republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and republican U.S. Representative Julia Letlow for comment on the 11 "No Kings Day" protests in Louisiana. We have yet to hear back.