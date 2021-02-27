Human trafficking suspect facing more charges for soliciting young girls

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A Mandeville man was rebooked on three additional counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor on Thursday (Feb.25).

According to a report, Joseph Haidler was first arrested in the U. S. Virgin Islands and was extradited back to St. Tammany Parish in July of 2020 on charges of trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, rape, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

After his initial arrest, Louisiana State Police discovered that Haidler continued to use the social media app "Snapchat" to solicit girls between the ages of 13-15 for sexually explicit content.

Through an investigation, troopers found the names of over 1,000 potential victims Haidler reached out to via Snapchat.

Haidler would send pictures of a bank statement depicting thousands of dollars asking young girls if they wanted a sugar daddy, according to LSP.

Haidler was out on bond when officials learned that he solicited additional victims.