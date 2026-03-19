Human remains identified in Ponchatoula now being investigated as homicide

PONCHATOULA - What was once a missing persons case is now being investigated as a homicide in Tangipahoa Parish.

The remains of 43-year-old James Wood were discovered near his home along River Rd. in Ponchatoula in September. However, it was not until this week that DNA results from the state crime lab confirmed that the remains were identified as Wood.

"Going back to the original date of the investigation, we had a deceased body. Decomposed state. Also in that same vicinity, we had Mr. James Wood, who was missing."

According to the Tangiaphoa Sheriff's office, developers were clearing a property in Ponchatoula when they found the human remains.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker told WBRZ that Wood was shot, but who did it is still a mystery and the main focus of the investigation.

"We believe at this time that the suspected cause of death will be a gunshot wound," Sticker said.

Wood was last seen on surveillance video at the LA 22 Mart at the corner of Highway 22 and Lee's Landing on June 19, 2025. His relatives said they had last spoken with Wood two days later.

Family members spoke to WBRZ back in July 2025, a month after he was reported missing.

"He is a character, he always has a joke, a very hard worker, if he walked in a room you're going to know he's there," Wood's sister, Crystal Burge, said at the time.

WBRZ asked Sheriff Sticker if there were any possible suspects.

"I can't speak to that, but obviously, that's where we're going, and we're looking for suspects, and those suspects, I think, they're known. I think someone out there knows an individual that maybe James had a problem with," Sticker said.

Investigators say that a vacant building near where Wood was found burned down shortly after the discovery of his remains. The State Fire Marshal's office confirmed to WBRZ that it is working with TPSO to see if the two cases are related.

"We've worked with the fire marshal's office that investigated the actual structure fire that was inside of that wooded area inside of the property where the remains were found," Sticker said.

Sticker said that investigators have talked to witnesses, traced down leads, and are currently following up on Crime Stoppers tips. He encourages anyone with information to contact TPSO or Crime Stoppers immediately.