House partially collapsed in fire on Hoo Shoo Too Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE — A home partially collapsed after catching fire on Hoo Shoo Too Road early on Saturday morning, the St. George Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to a call on Hoo Shoo Too Road near Tiger Bend Road around 5:30 a.m. where they found a house with flames coming through the roof.
Crews attempted to put out the fire from the inside of the home until parts of it began to collapse. A second fire truck arrived to put out the fire from above using a ladder.
The fire department said they were able to put out the fire within an hour of arrival.
The home was empty and no injuries were reported, according to SGFD. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
