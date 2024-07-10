House attracting unwanted visitors, neighbors scared

BATON ROUGE - A house in a neighborhood off of Bluebonnet Boulevard near I-10 is causing trouble and unwanted traffic. The situation has gotten so bad, that people are afraid to go outside and enjoy their street.

Cory Bech lives a few houses from what he calls a scene out of The X Files. He recently went to the house on Houston Drive after his mailbox was damaged by one of the people living there. Inside, he found a disturbing scene of garbage, destruction, and neglect.

"No Sheetrock, just trash everywhere, stink, flies everywhere, I didn't want to be in there too long because I was worried about my lungs," said Bech.

As Bech walked up to the house, the door was left ajar, had large holes, and missing the knob. In the video, he taps the door and it swings open to reveal piles of clothes, trash, holes in the walls, a dirty mattress, and a room that was once a kitchen. It's unclear whether or not the property has working electricity and running water. Bech says he recorded his visit for his safety.

"Nobody wants to walk by here because they're afraid they're going to run into Timmy," said Bech.

Two men live in the house, but there are plenty of other people who visit the property throughout the day. Bech says one of them owns the property and the other has "destroyed his house and terrified the neighborhood."

The windows have been knocked out, exposing the property to the elements and critters. While he was there, Bech asked the men not to damage any more mailboxes.

The sheriff's office has visited the house several times in 2023 and 2024. The calls are for medical, disturbances, and stolen property. Reports say there's a person in the home with a "violent psych history."

The property backs up to I-10, where two holes large enough to fit people through have appeared in the barrier wall. Neighbors say they have witnessed people crawl in and out of them. DOTD is working to fix the holes.

The city has had several calls about blight at the property beginning in November 2022. The city enforced tall grass and weeds in September 2023. There's a pending blight court date on July 25 for junk, trash, and debris.

The house was purchased by Austin Duszynski in 2013 and the property taxes are current.

Timothy Willeman was also staying at the house. One is for simple damage to property and entering or remaining on premises after being forbidden from an incident on May 5, 2024, at the Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard. Court documents say he was banned from the store for previous thefts. The document says he got mad and smashed a glass door. Willeman has since been booked.

Bech posted the video he took of the house online hoping someone would see it and offer assistance.