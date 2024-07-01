97°
Houma man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide for deadly 2022 car crash in Assumption parish

1 hour 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

DONALDSONVILLE— A Houma man will spend 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly car crash in Assumption Parish in December 2022.

District Attorney Rick Babin says 51-year-old Miguel Ramos pled guilty to vehicular homicide on June 24. 

Louisiana State Police say he was driving drunk on December 22, 2022 when he crashed into a pickup truck after losing control of his car on Highway 90 near Amelia. 19-year-old Lebai Aguillar, a passenger in Ramos' car, died on the scene. All occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

The District Attorney's office says the sentence is a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors. 

