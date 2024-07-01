97°
Latest Weather Blog
Houma man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide for deadly 2022 car crash in Assumption parish
DONALDSONVILLE— A Houma man will spend 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly car crash in Assumption Parish in December 2022.
District Attorney Rick Babin says 51-year-old Miguel Ramos pled guilty to vehicular homicide on June 24.
Louisiana State Police say he was driving drunk on December 22, 2022 when he crashed into a pickup truck after losing control of his car on Highway 90 near Amelia. 19-year-old Lebai Aguillar, a passenger in Ramos' car, died on the scene. All occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.
Trending News
The District Attorney's office says the sentence is a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed in early morning shooting off North Donmoor Avenue
-
Iberville Parish to host community meeting to address concerns regarding Grosse Tete...
-
Livingston Parish sheriff discusses murder-suicide that left three dead
-
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning
-
Sunday Journal: Rotary Club
Sports Video
-
Angel Reese breaks WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: St. Helena Hawks
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Albany Hornets
-
Former LSU and current NFL player hosts free camp at Memorial Stadium
-
Episcopal hosts 7 on 7 tournament in honor of alum Jimmy Williams