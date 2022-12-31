59°
Houma man arrested on 8 counts of child pornography
ZACHARY - Zachary Police officers arrested a man from Houma for possession of child pornography.
According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, 48-year-old Steven Munson was a primary suspect in a child exploitation case conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.
LBI agents informed ZPD detectives that Munson was staying in a Zachary hotel for work. On October 4, detectives found Munson who agreed to be questioned.
At the time of questioning, Munson had a cell phone and tablet in his possession. He admitted to accidently downloading one picture. After examining the tablet, detectives found eight images of child pornography.
Munson was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
