Hospital employee saw woman fall out of vehicle on I-12, stopped to help

DENHAM SPRINGS - A passenger fell out of a vehicle driving along I-12 East in Livingston Parish on Monday.

According to Denham Springs police, a woman from the Walker area fell out of the vehicle near 4H Club Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped after the victim fell onto the roadway.

The woman was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, police said.

A good Samaritan, Yadira Curtis, was driving home from work at Ochsner, where she is clinic supervisor, when she noticed what she described as a 'bad accident.'

"As I'm passing by, I see the lady laying on the ground with just blood all over her face, covering her eyes, her mouth, coming out of head. That's when I knew I had to stop and render aid."

Curtis credits her training in helping her keep the woman stable and calm until paramedics arrived.

"I get down and I say, 'hey I'm Yadira. I'm one of the clinic supervisors here at Ochsner. Tell me your name,'" Curtis said. "Just trying to calm her down. As I see that blood is just seeping through, I'm like, 'I need shirts, I need shirts right now.' All of the the other good Samaritans, the men, just pulled off their shirts. I had like three shirts handed to me within seconds. I started applying pressure to her head wound. As that's happening, I'm also checking her pulse, making sure that she's conscious, and I said, 'talk to me, talk to me.' I'm wiping the blood off of her eyes. I see that her face started swelling on the right side and she's telling me, 'I'm in pain. I'm in pain. It's stinging."

As Curtis tended to the woman, she asked other good Samaritans to help calm down a family member.

"Everyone jumped to aid," Curtis said. It was amazing. We all worked together to help her out."

Police are still investigating the incident.