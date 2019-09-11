Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018

BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out front of a home off Old Hammond Highway, near O'Neal Lane. The hole has been growing for quite some time and the homeowner is wondering why it hasn't been fixed yet.

"You know, I'm getting pretty well fed up with it," said Charles Jackson.

As the owner of the home for more than 40 years, Jackson says he takes pride in his property. But he says it's been a little difficult to make things look nice with orange fencing around his sidewalk and a sloping front yard. He's been staring at that orange fencing since March 2018. That's when someone with the city-parish came out to investigate and put up the caution material.

Under the sidewalk is a large sinkhole. Jackson thinks it's a busted pipe that's washing out dirt as it drains. It's affecting his entire property.

"I stuck an 8-foot pole toward my house and it went that far, but it's hollowed out both ways, you know," Jackson said.

As he looks at his home, Jackson points out his sloping front yard and notices a change in his foundation level. He's concerned that if he had to sell his home in the next few months he'd be unable to.

"I just think it's time they should do something," he said.

Months and months have gone by and Jackson continues to wait for the problem to be fixed by the city-parish. Tired of calling 311, he contacted 2 On Your Side last week. Saturday, the City-Parish showed up to take a look. It says there are a lot of these problems around the parish and they're addressed in the order of priority.

"Like I said, he put me on the list almost two years ago... Been sitting here ever since," said Jackson.

The city-parish could no comment on when this issue will be taken care of but it's working to make it happen sooner than later.