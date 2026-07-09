Homeowner claims trailer installed incorrectly

BATON ROUGE - Money spent, and not a lot to show for it. That's what a homeowner in Baton Rouge is dealing with.

The homeowner, Ronnie Stephens, said his trailer was not installed correctly. Stephens said the trailer isn't blocked, leveled or strapped correctly.

The out-of-state construction company, said their work was done and left the area.

The long list of issues with the trailer makes it impossible for Stephens to move in. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office wrote up the company, Rak Trucking out of Clearwater, Florida for a number of issues and fined the company $500. Rak Trucking has not paid the fine.

Unfortunately, Stephens said he is unable to find someone else do to the repairs. He says he's called multiple companies in the Baton Rouge area to take the job and hasn't had much success.

"Some of them don't want to mess with it because it was somebody else's mistake and they don't want to put their license on the line," said Stephens.

Now months have gone by and Stephens is stuck staring at a house he can't live in.

"We'd just like to get back to some sort of normal life here," he said.

The owner of Rak Trucking tells 2 On Your Side his crew did the best they could with their ability and left based upon the homeowner's "actions and demeanor" regarding his trailer.



