Homeless man arrested on rape charges

Sergio Bowie

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a homeless man has been arrested for rape.

Police say the incident occurred Thursday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., when an officer was dispatched to the 2900 block of Plank Road where he spoke with a woman who said she was flagged down by a young man being chased by a grown man holding a stick.

The two were allegedly running out of an abandoned building.

The woman went on to tell officers the youth said he'd just been sexually assaulted by the man chasing him.

Police say they caught up with the man who'd been chasing the youngster and identified him as 23-year-old Sergio Bowie.

When asked to tell his version of the alleged assault, police say Bowie told them he'd been in a convenience store when a young man approached him and asked for a dollar.

Bowie told officers he gave the juvenile a dollar and the young man followed him out of the store, asking him to be his boyfriend.

Bowie maintains that he kept refusing, but after the youth persisted, Bowie told him they could meet up in a nearby abandoned building.

Bowie said the juvenile did as he'd asked and upon meeting, the older man said he whipped the juvenile while the young man's pants were down.

Bowie said it was at this point that the young man fled.

But, when officers spoke with the juvenile, he said Bowie's story was not true and explained that Bowie had attacked and sexually assaulted him.

Police also spoke with the young man's guardian, who explained that the youth may have some mental issues.

Bowie was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for third-degree rape.

