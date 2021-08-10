Homecoming begins for area runners in Boston

NEW ORLEANS- Area athletes, who were in Boston when terrorists blew-up two backpacks Monday, are returning home.

Tuesday evening, a number of people- including some from the Baton Rouge-area flew into the airport in New Orleans.

"It was horrible," Felicia Guidry told WBRZ News 2 about the scene after the explosions.

"They had lots of people that lost their limbs," she said.

Guidry was at a hospital when injured patients started arriving after she was being checked-out for an injury on the route unrelated to the attacks.

"While I was sitting there, we heard the explosion... A couple minutes later, another. It was just chaotic," she said.

"It was really just disbelief," Craig Sweeny said. Sweeny was on the route, in a spectator area near the flags where one of the bombs went off. He left shortly before the explosion.

"I'm sad for the 8-year-old's father who was running the Boston Marathon," Sweeny said questioning: "You know, will he be able to go out for a run not thinking about his son?"

Nearly 100 runners from Louisiana participated in the Boston Marathon; nearly 24 were from the capital region. There are no reports of any injuries connected with the blasts.

Three people were killed and more than 170 others were injured.

