Home on Veta Street near Highland Road caught on fire Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A home along Veta Street off of Highland Road caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.
Pictures from the scene showed large clouds of grey and white smoke billowing from the house.
Firefighters were at the home, working to put out the flames.
No information about injuries or extent of damage has been reported.
