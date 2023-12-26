Home on North 15th Street catches fire Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE - A home along North 15th Street caught on fire Tuesday evening and firefighters determined that an electrical malfunction in the attic sparked the blaze.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the occupant called first responders just before 7 p.m. Firefighters said flames were concentrated in the eaves of the house. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Fire investigators said other than the fire, the home suffered water and smoke damage. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced resident.