Hollywood mourns loss of groundbreaking fashion designer, Virgil Abloh

Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of acclaimed designer, Virgil Abloh after Abloh's family released news of his death, Sunday.

The 47-year-old fashion icon endured a two-year-long battle with cancer, according to PopSugar.

His family issued the following statement: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues."

His family went on to state that Abloh's fight against the illness was private and intense, as the type of cancer he'd been diagnosed with, cardiac angiosarcoma, was particularly aggressive.

Their statement continued: "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, 'Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,' believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations."

Abloh, a trained architect, fully embraced the international fashion arena in 2009 with an internship at Fendi. In 2018, he went on to become the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.

The son of two Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh's innovative take on high end streetwear made him famous and led to his historic appointment as the first Black man to lead a French luxury fashion house.

Social media continues to overflow with tributes from Virgil's colleagues and friends.

Hailey Bieber shared her gratitude for his influence in a post on Instagram, writing, "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion."

Gigi Hadid expressed a similar sentiment: "His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special."