Hollywood mourns loss of 'Back to the Future' actress, Elsa Raven

According to Variety, Elsa Raven, known for her relatively small yet memorable role in “Back to the Future” passed away on Monday at the age of 91.

Raven is known for portraying scene-stealing characters such as the woman advocating to save the clocktower in “Back to the Future” and the realtor who sold the house in “Amityville Horror.” Her final film role came in 2011 when she took on the character of Mrs. Harrison in “Answers to Nothing.”

Though most of the scenes she filmed as Ida Strauss in “Titanic” were cut, she was featured in the Celine Dion video as part of the couple in the stateroom where water poured in.

Variety reports that Raven’s television credits include many one-off performances and recurring roles. In 1992 she appeared in an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and in 1994 she took on a character for “Seinfeld.”

Her most notable roles came in “Amen” and “Wiseguy;” she played a maid named Inga in 17 episodes of “Amen” between 1988 and 1990 and took on the character of Carlotta Terranova, Vinnie’s mother, from 1987 to 1990 for “Wiseguy.”

Shortly after, she found a recurring role in “Days of Our Lives,” which she acted in until 1999. She appeared as herself in the “Looking Back to the Future” documentary in 2006.

According to Variety, Raven was part of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, where she actively watched films and engaged in voting each year. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lynne Rabinowitz and her 15 nieces and nephews.