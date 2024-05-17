76°
Highway 90 eastbound between Baldwin, Franklin shut down due to fuel leak

Friday, May 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — Highway 90 eastbound between the Baldwin and Franklin overpasses is currently shut down due to a major fuel leak, the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department announced on their Facebook.

Commuters are asked to avoid the highway at this time.

There is currently no timeline for when the road will reopen. 

