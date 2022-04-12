Highway 30 Coalition formed to start process on expanding the road

ASCENSION- A new group, the Highway 30 Coalition, was formed Tuesday with the goal of raising awareness of the growing pains the highway faces.

The plan will expand highway 30 to four lanes to help deal with the traffic. CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Ramirez, says this project is a necessity given the parishes' economic growth.

"Ascension Parish is the fastest growing parish in the state since 2000. We are outpacing our growth and we know that with all the great business opportunities and everything else, we're going to need more infrastructure developments," Ramirez said.

Clint Cointment says the Parish are taking the steps needed to try and fix the infrastructure problem.

"Were taking action, we're bringing awareness, we're starting to have the important and tough conversations with our partners to ensure this project gets off on the right foot," Cointment said.

As the economy keeps growing, Ramirez is concerned that businesses could be hurt due to heavy traffic making it more difficult for people to come and go. He says the state needs to take this situation seriously.

"The state needs to recognize the importance of the state road. If we don't expand it we don't add capacity that we're never going to recognize the growth Ascension truly deserves."

Ramirez says the next step of the process is to talk with other parish leaders in the area, the DOTD, and state legislatures about funding for this project.