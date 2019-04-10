84°
Latest Weather Blog
High school student arrested, accused of filming under teacher's skirt
SLIDELL - An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly took an inappropriate video of a teacher and shared it on social media.
The Slidell Police Department says John Zeringue III placed a camera underneath a teacher's skirt while she was helping another student. The teacher was unaware of Zeringue's actions at the time. Police say he later shared the video to social media.
Official's didn't specify the school where the incident took place.
Zeringue faces one count of video voyeurism.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
-
Volunteer fire departments facing major shortage of personnel