High School football week 1 scores

BATON ROUGE - It was the first week of the LHSAA high school football season, and there were plenty of local teams in action.

FRIDAY

Abbeville 21, St. Mary's 7

Albany 47, Independence 26

Arcadia 26, Lakeside 12

Avoyelles 72, Marksville 18

Barbe 49, LaGrange 12

Baton Rouge Episcopal 34, St. Michael 10

Belle Chasse 51, McMain 0

Berwick 45, Morgan City 8

Bogalusa 44, Franklinton 21

Breaux Bridge 13, Franklin 6

Brother Martin 17, Madison Prep 0

Brusly 23, Port Allen 20

Buckeye 27, Block 12

C.E. Byrd 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 7

Captain Shreve 38, Loyola Prep 7

Carencro 55, Alexandria 20

Cecilia 35, St. Martinville 33

Central - B.R. 37, Tara 6

Chalmette 47, Hannan 22

Country Day 38, Northlake Christian 10

Covington 50, Ehret 28

DeRidder 26, South Beauregard 12

Delcambre 20, Centerville 0

Delta Charter 54, Plain Dealing 8

Denham Springs 28, Mandeville 13

Destrehan 49, Bonnabel 0

East Jefferson 14, Kenner Discovery 0

East St. John 28, St. James 20

Easton 25, Ruston 19, OT

Elton 48, Pickering 12

Fontainebleau 14, Lakeshore 10

Franklin Parish 27, Bastrop 0

General Trass (Lake Providence) 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 14

Good Counsel, Md. 38, Baton Rouge Catholic 35

Grant 54, Montgomery 6

Gueydan 14, Ascension Christian School 7

Hanson Memorial 45, St. John 22

Haynesville 29, North Webster 28

Holy Cross 48, SA Holy Cross, Texas 28

Iowa 27, Iota 8

Istrouma 47, Capitol 20

Jeanerette 14, Westminster Christian 8

John Curtis Christian 43, Central Lafourche 0

Kaplan 13, North Vermilion 12

Karr 40, Landry/Walker 6

Kentwood 32, Loranger 8

LaSalle 34, Tensas 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 38, Acadiana 21

Lake Charles College Prep 54, Magnolia Excellence 6

Leesville 25, Jennings 7

Lena Northwood 38, Ringgold 0

Live Oak 34, Belaire 0

Loreauville 20, Erath 15

M.L. King Charter 72, Crescent City 0

Mangham 36, Jena 14

Many 38, Sam Houston 3

Merryville 32, North Central 24

Natchitoches Central 18, Woodlawn (SH) 14

Neville 8, Evangel Christian Academy 0

Newman 35, Hahnville 14

Northshore 13, Dutchtown 0

Oak Grove 53, Opelousas Catholic 18

Ouachita Christian 35, Watson Chapel, Ark. 20

Parkview Baptist 13, Dunham 10

Patterson 40, West St. Mary 0

Peabody 40, Lafayette Renaissance 0

Pearl River 12, Pope John Paul 10

Pine 17, Varnado 12

Plaquemine 18, Ascension Episcopal 16

Pointe Coupee Catholic 42, Bunkie 6

RHS 39, Beau Chene 0

Richwood 38, Ferriday 12

Riverside Academy 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 23

Rosepine 51, East Beauregard 6

S. B. Wright 34, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Sacred Heart 44, Ville Platte 0

Saint Paul's 56, West Jefferson 7

Salmen 21, Booker T. Washington 20

Slaughter 36, East Iberville 34

South Lafourche 57, St. Edmund Catholic 40

Springfield 26, Haynes Academy 24

St. Amant 35, Carver 34

St. Charles Catholic 37, Shaw 0

St. Louis 49, Crowley 22

St. Martin's 47, Ben Franklin 2

St. Thomas More 61, Comeaux 12

Sumner 41, St. Helena 0

Teurlings Catholic 32, Opelousas 14

Union Parish 18, Homer 14

Vermilion Catholic 30, New Iberia Catholic 0

Vidalia 46, Sicily Island 0

Walker 33, Ponchatoula 12

West Feliciana 58, East Feliciana 14

West Monroe 24, Sterlington 7

West Ouachita 14, Caldwell Parish 7

Westgate 47, New Iberia 0

Westlake 46, DeQuincy 14

White Castle 42, Mentorship Academy 0

Winnfield 33, Pineville 6

Wossman 38, B.T. Washington 0

THURSDAY

Ascension Catholic 49, West St. John 14

Benton 34, Shreveport Northwood 12

Delhi Charter 50, Rayville 20

Glen Oaks 20, Broadmoor 16

Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6

Grand Lake 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 6

Hammond 33, Amite 19

Haughton 35, Red River 0

Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14

Jesuit 16, Slidell 13, OT

Kennedy 63, Higgins 0

Lafayette 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Lutcher 62, Thibodaux 35

NDHS 21, Southside 13

North Caddo 46, Bossier 0

Northwest 21, Northside 15

Patrick Taylor 22, King 21

RHS 39, Beau Chene 0

River Oaks 29, Beekman 18

Rummel 42, Ouachita Parish 28

Southern Lab 18, Liberty Magnet 13

St. Frederick Catholic 21, Holy Savior Menard 7

Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8

Thomas Jefferson 44, Cohen 8

Tioga 40, Bolton 0

University (Lab) 25, Woodlawn (BR) 0

Willow School 22, Fisher 6