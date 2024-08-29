High school football season kicking off - List of jamborees here

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Capitol vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m. at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Northeast vs. Broadmoor at SU’s Mumford Stadium

McKinley vs. Woodlawn at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Jefferson Rise vs. Ascension Christian, 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist

Parkview Baptist vs. Brusly, 7:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist

Pearl River vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m. at Episcopal

St. Michael vs. Ascension Catholic, 9 p.m. at Episcopal

Varnado vs. Springfield, 6 p.m. at Springfield

Central vs. East Ascension, 7 p.m. at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium

Hammond vs. Live Oak, 7 p.m. at Live Oak High School

Prairieville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m. at Dutchtown

Port Allen vs. Plaquemine, 7 p.m. at Plaquemine High

Loranger vs. Ponchatoula High School, 8 p.m., at Loranger

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Tara vs. Glen Oaks, 6 p.m. at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Scotlandville vs. Belaire at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Liberty vs. Istrouma at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Abramson vs. East Iberville, 6 p.m. at East Iberville

The Dunham School vs. University, 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist

Madison Prep vs. Catholic, 7:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist

Donaldsonville vs. White Castle, 6 p.m. at White Castle

Morgan City vs. Centreville, 6 p.m., at Morgan City

St. Edmund vs. Catholic PC, 6 p.m. at St. Edmund

Albany vs. St. Helena, 6:30 p.m. at Baker High School

Livonia vs. Baker, 8 p.m. at Baker High School

Livingston Collegiate vs. Sarah Reed, 7 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium

West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 7 p.m. at Zachary

Assumption vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m. at St. Amant

Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. James, 7 p.m. at St. James

St. Amant vs. Assumption, 7 p.m. at St. Amant

Denham Springs vs. Walker, 7:15 p.m. at Walker

White Castle vs. Donaldsonville, 7:15 p.m. at White Castle

Hanson Memorial vs. West Jefferson, 7:15 p.m. at Hanson Memorial

Southern Lab vs. Amite, 7:45 p.m. at Amite High

Westminster vs Ascension Episcopal, 8 p.m. at Westminster