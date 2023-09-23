High School Football Scores - Week 4

74°
2 hours 8 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 11:27 PM September 22, 2023 in Sports
Source: Associated Press

Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 7

Albany 43, Fisher 0

Alexandria 21, East Ascension 14

Amite 39, Country Day 0

Arcadia 44, Bolton 6

Ascension Christian School 28, North Central 8

Barbe 20, Pineville 13

Basile 27, Elton 8

Beekman 21, Lena Northwood 20

Belaire 33, Brusly 15

Belle Chasse 27, Salmen 15

Brother Martin 31, Ouachita Parish 13

Bunkie 48, Avoyelles 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 21, Wossman 6

Carencro 50, Sulphur 14

Cecilia 65, Crowley 14

Cedar Creek 22, Delhi 12

Central Catholic 34, Covenant Christian Academy 33, OT

Chalmette 45, Patterson 6

Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 14

D'Arbonne Woods 45, Montgomery 7

DeRidder 27, Westlake 0

Denham Springs 53, Franklinton 28

Destrehan 47, Hahnville 11

E.D. White 57, Woodlawn (BR) 7

East Beauregard 45, Gueydan 0

East Iberville 32, Baker 26, OT

East St. John 49, Thibodaux 14

Ehret 49, Bogalusa 39

Eunice 19, Northwest 8

Evadale, Texas 42, Acadiana Christian 22

Evangel Christian Academy 49, Bossier 0

Ferriday 46, Madison 6

Fontainebleau 35, Hammond 34

Franklin 30, Central Lafourche 28

Franklin Parish 42, Caldwell Parish 7

Hanson Memorial 53, Highland Baptist 26

Haynesville 34, Glenbrook 14

Holy Cross 49, Rummel 28

Holy Savior Menard 31, Sacred Heart 0

Homer 48, Magnolia Excellence 12

Iota 49, Ville Platte 8

Iowa 35, Jennings 28

Jeanerette 22, Centerville 0

Jefferson Rise 20, Varnado 18

Jena 32, Winnfield 20

John Curtis Christian 41, Jesuit 21

Kennedy def. Carver, forfeit

Lake Charles College Prep 20, South Beauregard 14

Lakeshore 48, Washington-Marion 0

Lakeside 41, Block 34

Lakeview 36, LaSalle 34

Liberty Magnet 26, Donaldsonville 14

Logansport 32, Mansfield 24

Loyola Prep 35, Red River 18

Lutcher 18, Vandebilt Catholic 0

Morgan City 27, Ellender 0

Natchitoches Central 41, Southwood 12

Neville 53, North Caddo 0

Newman 49, Many 31

North DeSoto 51, Minden 0

North Webster 28, Richwood 6

Northeast 20, Central Private 16

Northlake Christian 23, Hannan 10

Northshore 23, Mandeville 16

Northside 28, Berwick 14

Oak Grove 63, Rayville 26

Oakdale 44, Grand Lake 38

Ouachita Christian 59, Tensas 0

Parkview Baptist 28, Madison Prep 21

Parkway 24, Haughton 6

Patrick Taylor 28, Kenner Discovery 0

Peabody 47, Green Oaks 0

Pine 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 8

Plaquemine 20, Istrouma 15

Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, LaGrange 18

Ponchatoula 31, Covington 12

Pope John Paul 62, Ben Franklin 20

Port Barre 40, Mamou 8

RHS 25, Kaplan 22

Ringgold 54, Plain Dealing 6

Riverside Academy 40, Houma Christian 7

Rosepine 18, Vinton 6

Ruston 29, Lafayette Christian Academy 26

Saint Paul's 28, Slidell 7

Sam Houston 51, Comeaux 0

Shaw 34, Bonnabel 0

Shreveport Northwood 27, Huntington 12

South Lafourche 20, South Terrebonne 17

South Plaquemines 57, Sarah T. Reed 13

Southside 49, New Iberia 26

Springfield 32, Slaughter 21

St. Amant 28, Opelousas 22

St. Charles Catholic 32, De La Salle 14

St. Edmund Catholic 56, Crescent City 6

St. Frederick Catholic 43, Delhi Charter 8

St. James 33, Assumption 20

St. John 48, West St. Mary 8

St. Louis 45, Kinder 20

St. Michael 57, Broadmoor 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 29, Loranger 28

Sterlington 46, Carroll 6

Sumner 38, East Feliciana 0

Terrebonne 62, H.L. Bourgeois 14

Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 14

Tioga 42, Marksville 14

Union Parish 41, Bastrop 14

University (Lab) 55, Mentorship Academy 0

Vermilion Catholic 38, Erath 14

Walker 30, Kentwood 8

Welsh 66, Pickering 0

West Monroe 30, Scotlandville 12

West Ouachita 27, Grant 0

West St. John 44, Thrive 6

Westminster Christian 34, Hamilton Christian Academy 26

White Castle 28, Livonia 0

Woodlawn (SH) 26, B.T. Washington 8

Zachary 54, McKinley 6

