High school football scores from Playoff Week 1

1 hour 13 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 11:14 PM November 12, 2021 in HS Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

LHSAA State Tournament

First Round

Class 1A

Arcadia 26, East Iberville 24

Basile 52, Magnolia School of Excellence 14

East Beauregard 50, Merryville 40

Lena Northwood 20, Gueydan 14

Oberlin 51, Plain Dealing 0

West St. John 28, Block 0

White Castle 49, Centerville 8

Class 2A

Amite 48, Delhi Charter 0

Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7

DeQuincy 44, Port Allen 22

East Feliciana 55, Pine 35

Franklin 54, D'Arbonne Woods 7

General Trass (Lake Providence) 54, Northeast 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Oakdale 20

Kinder 22, St. Helena 20

Loreauville 49, West St. Mary 0

Mangham 28, Capitol 6

Many 49, Independence 0

North Caddo 54, Springfield 6

Red River 48, Rayville 16

Rosepine 35, Kentwood 0

Welsh 23, South Plaquemines 13

Winnfield 30, Delcambre 13

Class 3A

Abbeville 53, Richwood 22

Bogalusa 58, Jennings 26

Church Point 49, Marksville 6

Donaldsonville 48, Patterson 14

Iota 17, Brusly 7

Iowa 37, Bossier 6

Jena 36, Kenner Discovery 21

Lutcher 31, Carroll 27

Madison Prep 40, Kaplan 6

St. James 34, North Webster 20

St. Martinville 47, McDonogh #35 6

Sterlington 56, Frederick Douglass 12

Union Parish 60, Mansfield 16

West Feliciana 38, Sumner 0

Westlake 45, Grant 22

Wossman 34, Erath 29

Class 4A

Belle Chasse 41, Istrouma 0

Carencro 71, Belaire 20

Carver 17, Landry/Walker 14

Cecilia 42, Beau Chene 3

Easton 59, Ellender 6

Eunice 41, DeRidder 14

Karr 43, Breaux Bridge 8

Lakeshore 62, Franklinton 14

Leesville 41, Assumption 32

Neville 42, Minden 0

North DeSoto 34, RHS 16

Opelousas 57, South Lafourche 42

Plaquemine 41, Salmen 27

Shreveport Northwood 40, Pearl River 0

Westgate 26, Kennedy 6

Class 5A

Acadiana 43, Dutchtown 14

Benton 38, Hahnville 31

Captain Shreve 37, Live Oak 7

Chalmette 21, Haughton 20

Denham Springs 42, Central - B.R. 14

Destrehan 48, West Jefferson 14

Ehret 43, East Jefferson 26

Ouachita Parish 40, Sulphur 7

Parkway 41, Alexandria 27

Ponchatoula 45, Lafayette 6

Ruston 45, Covington 10

St. Amant 27, H.L. Bourgeois 13

West Monroe 37, Northshore 30, 2OT

Woodlawn (BR) 42, Natchitoches Central 14

Zachary 36, Slidell 0

Division I

Brother Martin 38, Rummel 16

Division II

De La Salle 34, Teurlings Catholic 3

Liberty Magnet 40, Hannan 28

Parkview Baptist 21, St. Michael 7

St. Thomas More 56, Evangel Christian Academy 12

Vandebilt Catholic 35, St. Louis 18

Division III

Ascension Episcopal 34, New Iberia Catholic 6

Dunham 55, Holy Savior Menard 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Pope John Paul 3

Division IV

Ascension Catholic 41, Central Catholic 36

Calvary Baptist Academy 70, Hamilton Christian Academy 12

Country Day 47, St. Mary's 7

Ouachita Christian 35, Cedar Creek 7

Sacred Heart 19, St. Edmund Catholic 13

Southern Lab 56, Hanson Memorial 0

St. Frederick Catholic 14, Opelousas Catholic 8

Vermilion Catholic 37, Pointe Coupee Catholic 36

