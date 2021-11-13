Latest Weather Blog
High school football scores from Playoff Week 1
LHSAA State Tournament
First Round
Class 1A
Arcadia 26, East Iberville 24
Basile 52, Magnolia School of Excellence 14
East Beauregard 50, Merryville 40
Lena Northwood 20, Gueydan 14
Oberlin 51, Plain Dealing 0
West St. John 28, Block 0
White Castle 49, Centerville 8
Class 2A
Amite 48, Delhi Charter 0
Avoyelles 42, Bunkie 7
DeQuincy 44, Port Allen 22
East Feliciana 55, Pine 35
Franklin 54, D'Arbonne Woods 7
General Trass (Lake Providence) 54, Northeast 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 42, Oakdale 20
Kinder 22, St. Helena 20
Loreauville 49, West St. Mary 0
Mangham 28, Capitol 6
Many 49, Independence 0
North Caddo 54, Springfield 6
Red River 48, Rayville 16
Rosepine 35, Kentwood 0
Welsh 23, South Plaquemines 13
Winnfield 30, Delcambre 13
Class 3A
Abbeville 53, Richwood 22
Bogalusa 58, Jennings 26
Church Point 49, Marksville 6
Donaldsonville 48, Patterson 14
Iota 17, Brusly 7
Iowa 37, Bossier 6
Jena 36, Kenner Discovery 21
Lutcher 31, Carroll 27
Madison Prep 40, Kaplan 6
St. James 34, North Webster 20
St. Martinville 47, McDonogh #35 6
Sterlington 56, Frederick Douglass 12
Union Parish 60, Mansfield 16
West Feliciana 38, Sumner 0
Westlake 45, Grant 22
Wossman 34, Erath 29
Class 4A
Belle Chasse 41, Istrouma 0
Carencro 71, Belaire 20
Carver 17, Landry/Walker 14
Cecilia 42, Beau Chene 3
Easton 59, Ellender 6
Eunice 41, DeRidder 14
Karr 43, Breaux Bridge 8
Lakeshore 62, Franklinton 14
Leesville 41, Assumption 32
Neville 42, Minden 0
North DeSoto 34, RHS 16
Opelousas 57, South Lafourche 42
Plaquemine 41, Salmen 27
Shreveport Northwood 40, Pearl River 0
Westgate 26, Kennedy 6
Class 5A
Acadiana 43, Dutchtown 14
Benton 38, Hahnville 31
Captain Shreve 37, Live Oak 7
Chalmette 21, Haughton 20
Denham Springs 42, Central - B.R. 14
Destrehan 48, West Jefferson 14
Ehret 43, East Jefferson 26
Ouachita Parish 40, Sulphur 7
Parkway 41, Alexandria 27
Ponchatoula 45, Lafayette 6
Ruston 45, Covington 10
St. Amant 27, H.L. Bourgeois 13
West Monroe 37, Northshore 30, 2OT
Woodlawn (BR) 42, Natchitoches Central 14
Zachary 36, Slidell 0
Division I
Brother Martin 38, Rummel 16
Division II
De La Salle 34, Teurlings Catholic 3
Liberty Magnet 40, Hannan 28
Parkview Baptist 21, St. Michael 7
St. Thomas More 56, Evangel Christian Academy 12
Vandebilt Catholic 35, St. Louis 18
Division III
Ascension Episcopal 34, New Iberia Catholic 6
Dunham 55, Holy Savior Menard 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Pope John Paul 3
Division IV
Ascension Catholic 41, Central Catholic 36
Calvary Baptist Academy 70, Hamilton Christian Academy 12
Country Day 47, St. Mary's 7
Ouachita Christian 35, Cedar Creek 7
Sacred Heart 19, St. Edmund Catholic 13
Southern Lab 56, Hanson Memorial 0
St. Frederick Catholic 14, Opelousas Catholic 8
Vermilion Catholic 37, Pointe Coupee Catholic 36
