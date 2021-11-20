Latest Weather Blog
High School Football Playoffs Week 2 - Scores
LHSAA State Tournament
Quarterfinal
Division I
Baton Rouge Catholic 42, St. Augustine 35
Brother Martin 45, C.E. Byrd 14
Jesuit 14, John Curtis Christian 13
Saint Paul's 20, Scotlandville 17, OT
Division II
E.D. White 21, Parkview Baptist 3
St. Thomas More 63, Liberty Magnet 35
University (Lab) 29, De La Salle 7
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Loyola College Prep 24
Division III
Lafayette Christian Academy 33, Ascension Episcopal 10
NDHS 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Newman 37, Baton Rouge Episcopal 6
St. Charles Catholic 27, Dunham 0
Division IV
Calvary Baptist Academy 63, Sacred Heart 7
Ouachita Christian 42, Ascension Catholic 0
Southern Lab 39, Country Day 6
St. Frederick Catholic 31, Vermilion Catholic 7
Second Round
Class 1A
Basile 26, Delta Charter 14
Grand Lake 13, Oberlin 7
Haynesville 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 13
Homer 46, Lena Northwood 6
Logansport 50, Arcadia 0
Oak Grove 41, East Beauregard 14
West St. John 18, Slaughter 6
White Castle 41, LaSalle 40
Class 2A
Amite 35, Kinder 20
Avoyelles 30, Winnfield 21
Franklin 16, Loreauville 14
General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Welsh 20
Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Mangham 18
Many 51, East Feliciana 22
North Caddo 58, DeQuincy 28
Rosepine 43, Red River 42, 2OT
Class 3A
Abbeville 28, Wossman 20
Church Point 35, Donaldsonville 0
Lutcher 54, Bogalusa 26
St. Martinville 62, Iota 28
Sterlington 51, Westlake 27
Union Parish 22, Jena 0
West Feliciana 35, Iowa 27
Class 4A
Belle Chasse 31, Huntington 28
Carver 40, Plaquemine 12
Cecilia 44, Lakeshore 37, 2OT
Easton 67, Opelousas 6
Karr 53, Eunice 7
Neville 19, Carencro 15
Shreveport Northwood 19, North DeSoto 9
Westgate 16, Leesville 7
Class 5A
Acadiana 56, St. Amant 23
Destrehan 29, Woodlawn (BR) 20
Ouachita Parish 20, Denham Springs 14
Parkway 30, Captain Shreve 23
Ponchatoula 50, Ehret 7
Ruston 56, Benton 16
West Monroe 49, Chalmette 7
Zachary 24, East Ascension 21
