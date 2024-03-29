Here's what to expect on your ballot for the April 27 election

BATON ROUGE — Last week, voters elected a new East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member, reelected Baker's mayor and secured the presidential nominees. Next month they will return to the polls to decide on multiple municipal ordinances and local leadership positions.

The election on April 27 will affect more local voters than the one in March, with multiple ballot measures in each parish in the Baton Rouge area. Here's what voters can expect when they return to the polls:

East Baton Rouge Parish:

A councilmember seat in Baker, with Democrats Toni Jackson and Robert Young facing off for the District 4 seat.

Propositions:

- Millage renewal for the Central Community School System

- Parcel fee renewal for Mayfair Park/Park East/Heights Crime Prevention and Improvement District

Ascension Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for the city of Gonzales

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 3

- Bond proposition for the Ascension Parish School Board

Assumption Parish:

Propositions:

- Acreage tax for Gravity Drainage District No. 2

East Feliciana Parish:

A seat on the Board of Trustees for Jackson. Independent Dane Brown is running unopposed.

Iberville Parish:

A city council seat for St. Gabriel will be elected from Democrats Randall Jackson and Okedria Smith.

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 1

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 2

Livingston Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for the city of Walker

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 5

- Tax renewal for Fire Protection District No. 10

- Tax renewal for Recreation District No. 2

- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District

- Proposition for Special Taxing District No. 5

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 2

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 3

- Millage proposition for Fire Protection District No. 5

Saint Helena Parish:

Propositions:

- Millage extension and rededication for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District

Saint James Parish:

Propositions:

- Parishwide tax proposition

Saint Mary Parish:

Propositions:

- Bond proposition for Water and Sewer Commission No. 4

- Bond proposition for Wax Lake East Drainage District

- Tax continuation for Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1

- Tax renewal for Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2

- Tax continuation for Wax Lake East Drainage District

Tangipahoa Parish:

Propositions:

- Millage extension and redirection for Florida Parishes Juvenile Justice District

- Tax proposition for Hammond Area Recreation District No. 1

- Tax proposition for Fire Protection District No. 1

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Propositions:

- Sales tax proposition for 18th Judicial Enforcement District

West Feliciana Parish:

Propositions:

- Tax renewal for Law Enforcement District

For more information about races and propositions, visit the Secretary of State's website.