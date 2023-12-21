Here are the names of the applicants for Baton Rouge Police Chief

BATON ROUGE – Twelve people have applied to be the next police chief.

WBRZ obtained the names of the applicants through a public records request this week. The names were released Thursday. The names are of those who applied and are not vetted or necessarily eligible for the position, the chairperson of the board overseeing the search said.

The Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board will review the applicants before a chief is hired by the mayor.

Half of the applicants have ties to the Baton Rouge Police Department – having either served or currently serving on the force. Others are from Monroe, State Police, and university police agencies.

Applicants are: Shawn Lee Caldwell, Lake Charles Police; Myron K. Daniels, Baton Rouge Police; Sharon Williams Douglas, Baton Rouge Police; Riley Harbor, III, Baton Rouge Police; Richard W. Harrell, Lake Charles Police; Darryl W. Honore, Baton Rouge Police; Jeremy A. Kent, Monroe Police and ULM Police; Mark A. Kraus, Lake Charles Police; Robert McGarner, Jr., Baton Rouge Police; Murphy J. Paul, Jr., State Police; Ronald W. Stevens, LA. Dept. of Justice and Baton Rouge Police; and Samuel L. Wyatt, LSU Police.

The application period ended this week.

As expected, Jonny Dunnam, the interim chief, did not apply. The position is open after former chief Carl Dabadie stepped down earlier this summer.

