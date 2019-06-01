Hemp, CBD regulation bill wins backing of Louisiana Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Senate has agreed to legalize hemp production in Louisiana, while also creating regulations for businesses selling CBD products in the state.



Senators voted 34-2 Saturday for the measure by Republican Rep. Clay Schexnayder.



Hemp and CBD are in the cannabis family but contain only traces of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users. Hemp is used in textiles, fuels and other products, while CBD is used in oils and lotions that some believe are beneficial to their health.



Supporters say the bill would help farmers diversify their crops and would end regulatory confusion about products that contain CBD.



The House-backed legislation was heavily rewritten in the Senate and must return to the House for consideration of the changes.