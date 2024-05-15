Help available for Pointe Coupee residents ahead of new round of storms

POINTE COUPEE - As a new round of storms is set to roll in this week, some residents in Pointe Coupee Parish are just starting to clean up from the damage caused Monday.

"We're still cleaning up, hopefully we don't have to clean up after the next one." Said Joe Lejeune, as resident in Livonia.

Pointe Coupee fire district 4 firefighters were handing out free tarps before the next round of storms hit. Terence Sellers was there picking up some after trees crashed into his family's trailer home.

"Limbs were on top of the trailer, I had to pull them off with the tractor, and the roof was leaking. I'm going to put them on to try to hopefully stop it from leaking," Sellers said.

The parish has seen a wide range of destruction, from trees on houses, structures that have flown away, and downed power lines.

"And then it got real bad, that carport flew into the cane field, that big tree fell. The winds I think were a little stronger than Hurricane Andrew," Lejeune said.

Sellers said he's still nervous about what's to come, especially since they're still without power, with no estimate on when it'll come back.

"I'm glad it's over with," Sellers said. “I usually don't get nervous but this one made me really nervous with all the wind that was blowing. I've been through Gustav, and Andrew and all that, and I can compare this storm to those hurricanes."