76°
Latest Weather Blog
Helix Schools in Baton Rouge join Verizon program to get iPads for students
BATON ROUGE — Helix Schools in Baton Rouge joined the Verizon Innovative Learning Program in an effort to better teach students in the digital age.
Through the program, 4th-12th-grade students received iPads and digital training.
"Our students really love the iPads, and our teachers love them as well because they're able to get immediate digital feedback in the classroom," Helix Freshman Academy principal Dione Morgan Wright said. "In the Algebra 1 class in particular, they're able to graph directly onto the iPads."
Trending News
The school said it blocks generative artificial intelligence and sites like YouTube to prevent cheating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helix Schools in Baton Rouge join Verizon program to get iPads for...
-
BRPD holds fundraiser for Deputy Chief Myron Daniels as he fights cancer
-
Louisiana Dept. of Revenue will not be accepting cash payments at Baton...
-
BRPD: Teenager arrested after stealing electric scooter, shooting owner in the head...
-
Southeastern, Nicholls ranked among best regional universities in the South
Sports Video
-
Denham Springs, Catholic Point Coupee pick up wins
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Cooper Odle
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...