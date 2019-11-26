78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heisman favorite Joe Burrow takes over latest cover of Sports Illustrated

2 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 12:11 PM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow's prolific passing attack has landed the Tigers in the dead heat of the College Football Playoffs, and now it's also put him on the cover of magazines nationwide.

Sports Illustrated shared a preview of its upcoming cover Tuesday, which features LSU's star quarterback. The Dec. 2 issue profiles Burrow's journey from Ohio to the deep south, with the cover proclaiming "from average Joe to no. 1 pro."

Burrow is the current frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy, which would make him only the second athlete in LSU history to earn the honor. Last week, Burrow also took the record for most passing yards in a single season by a Tiger. 

LSU will close out the regular season against Texas A&M Saturday and will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Dec. 7.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days