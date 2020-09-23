Heavy rain threat continues, Sunshine makes a return

There’s some Summer left in the forecast for the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Rain will once again be moving through the area. Showers and storms are likely to be heavier today than what we saw yesterday. The heaviest rain is expected to be north and west of Baton Rouge, but everyone should keep an eye on the sky. The Flash Flood Watch is still active, so continue to be cautious on the roadways. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Into the night, showers and storms will continue as Beta moves off to the northeast. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/vYLtRTIEJo — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 23, 2020

Up next: The Baton Rouge area can expect to see 0.5-2 inches of rain over the next 48 hours. Areas to the northwest, including New Roads, can expect to see 3-6 inches in the next 48 hours. The rest of Beta related shower and storm activity will wrap up around noon on Thursday. Gloomy cloud cover will stick around all day and partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 60s. A couple of fronts are forecast to move through early next week, shaking up the forecast once again. Summer lovers… soak up the sun this weekend! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Post Tropical Low Beta is on track to move along the Texas coast and through the state of Louisiana by the end of the day tomorrow. Heavy rain and flash flooding continue to be the largest threat for all in Beta’s path.

NHC FORECAST:

Beta: Click here to see the latest forecast track. At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta was located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 95.0 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is expected to shift more toward the northeast during the next 48 hours. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

