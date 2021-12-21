42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Heavy law enforcement presence seen on Siegen near I-10 Tuesday

2 hours 47 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 5:05 PM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement presence was seen along Siegen amid reports of shots being heard Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said deputies were focused on the Siegen/Industriplex area near an apartment complex and shopping center.

Authorities said they were dispatched to an automobile theft and a report of shots being fired in the area around 4:30 Tuesday.  

This is a breaking news story.  Check back for updates. 

Trending News

Stream WBRZ newscasts and breaking news coverage here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days