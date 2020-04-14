Healthcare workers to receive 100,000 free smoothies

Photo: Tropical Smoothie Cafe/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Nurses, doctors, medical assistants, and other healthcare industry workers have become the local heroes in communities across the globe throughout the fight to contain and eventually eradicate COVID-19.

But as they exert themselves on behalf of others, they must stay healthy too.

That's why earlier this month, Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced its plan to begin donating 100,000 free nutritious yet delicious smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders across the nation.

"In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, which are currently facing unprecedented hardship," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC.

"Our safety is dependent upon the selfless, hard work of our local healthcare workers and first responders and we want to help them in any way we can. The 100K smoothie giveaway is a simple, but impactful example of one way we can show our gratitude and bring a smile to their face – one sip at a time."